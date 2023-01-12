A LARGE tree fell onto a a road in Risca during bad weather last night.

The tree fell onto Darren Road, Risca this morning.

The fallen tree on Darren road (Image: Claire Wilkins)

A spokesperson for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “The recent adverse weather conditions have caused problems across the region and we have experienced a number of isolated incidents within the county borough.

“Council staff have been working around the clock responding to issues such as removal of fallen trees, gully and culvert clearance as well as assisting with localised flooding etc.”

In a Facebook post of the fallen tree users were urging drivers to be careful.

In response to the Facebook post Jessica Louise said: “This is dangerous for sure as you do not see it until you are upon it basically.

“Be careful.”

The recent heavy rain and winds has meant that areas of South Wales are under water following periods of heavy rain over the last 24 hours.