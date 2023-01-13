A THREE-MILE long ditch has been dug in a bid to deter fly-tippers from dumping at a local beauty spot.

Blaenau Gwent council has taken the action along the Manmoel mountain road, which had been highlighted as a fly-tipping hotspot within the local authority area.

The council was granted £15,000 from Keep Wales Tidy as part of their Caru Cymru scheme, which aims to raise awareness of the negative impact of littering on the environment, and put measures in place to prevent littering and fly-tipping.

The three-mile ditch was dug along Manmoel Common to prevent vehicles from driving on to the common to dump rubbish.

The earth that was excavated from the ditch was then used to form an additional barrier to stop vehicles from accessing the common.

A three-mile ditch has been dug to stop fly-tipping at Manmoel Common. (Image: Blaenau Gwent council)

A Blaenau Gwent council spokesperson said: “Manmoel Common is an environment that locals and visitors not only attend to enjoy its landscape and beautiful views, but is home to a wide variety of flora, fauna and agricultural livestock.

“Unfortunately due to its remoteness but ease of access, the common has long been a hotspot for high volume fly-tipping that has blighted its attraction and put at risk its habitat and animal welfare.

“There is already ditching in place along large sections of the route and it was identified that the hotspot areas were in locations with no ditching where vehicles could access the common land and tip/unload.

“The remoteness of the site makes the use of equipment such as CCTV difficult, however as this was a partnership project with the landowner, they are in the process of investigating options including the use of CCTV to support the ditching to in an effort to protect the misuse of their land.”

Cllr Helen Cunningham, executive member for place and environment said: “There is no excuse for fly tipping. It is a blight on our beautiful landscape and completely anti-social.

“We know our residents find it unacceptable too, and as council we are doing everything we can to prevent it and punish those responsible.

“This is another tool in our fight against fly-tipping which also includes mobile cameras and covert surveillance.

“I would also urge anyone paying for rubbish removal to make sure the company they are using is properly licensed and disposing of it correctly, or you could be the one facing the fine.”