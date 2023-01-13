THERE are "no plans" for Poundland to move into a vacant store in Chepstow, the firm has confirmed after rumours were posted on social media.

A notice apparently advertising the discount store's imminent arrival in the currently vacant Spar store in the Bulwark area of the town had been shared across social media.

However, the Poundland press office have said that there is no truth in this.

A spokesperson said: "We're always seeking new locations for Poundland and while we don't have any plans for Chepstow at the moment.

"If that changes we'll let you know."

In August last year, a planning notice from another convenience store chain, One Stop, has appeared in the shop window.

The store is located at 1 Bulwark Road, Chepstow.

One Stop Stores Ltd applied for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol to be consumed off premises.

This was in relation to times between the hours of 6am and 11pm from Monday to Saturday.

One Stop Stores Ltd were contacted for further comment on their proposed acquisition of the store.