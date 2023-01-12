POLICE are urging people in Abergavenny to be vigilant following reports of suspicious door-knocking.

According to reports people have been knocking on resident's doors pretending to be from the St John Ambulance and requesting donations.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We're urging Abergavenny residents to be vigilant following reports of people knocking on doors pretending to be from the charity St John Ambulance requesting donations.

“We recommend that if you are in doubt, keep them out and do not be pressured to open your door.

“If you are visited, make us aware by calling 101, or messaging us on social media.”