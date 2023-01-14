PLANS to convert a building in a Gwent town centre into flats and a shop have been given the green light.

Planning permission has been granted to convert the corner building, known as Emporium Buildings, in High Street, Bargoed, into nine flats and and one retail unit.

Developer Fesal Sohail hopes the transformation will bring more jobs and people to the high street.

A spokesperson for Caerphilly Council said: “Planning consent has been granted for the conversion of the building into nine apartments and one retail unit under two separate planning applications."

The confirmed plans. Picture: Fesal Sohail

The Emporium Buildings have been derelict for a number of years and used to have a clock feature on the outside.

Mr Sohail said: “We hope this will bring jobs, more people living on the high street and regenerate this derelict area.

“At the moment there is not enough people living on the high street to use the shops.

“It is one of the most prominent buildings in Bargoed and there used to be a clocktower on the building.

“This end of the high street has empty shops throughout and i think the best thing they can do is turn it to a mix of residential/commercial building bringing more people to the area who will then spend more in the area helping local businesses.

"Our local architect DPS Architectur alo is keen to get this dilapidated building back in use."