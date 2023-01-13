A GWENT man is to go on trial later this month accused of stalking a woman.
Michael Allen, 42, denied the allegation before a hearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court and is due to stand trial on January 30.
The prosecution claim the alleged offence happened in Cardiff on November 6, 2022.
Allen, of Islwyn Road, Wattsville, Caerphilly, was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article