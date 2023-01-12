A FORMER soldier has been found guilty of raping a woman in her 70s.

Drew McKeown, 37, attacked his victim who was living in assisted accommodation in Blaenau Gwent.

Jurors also convicted him of assault by penetration following a trial at Newport Crown Court.

The offences took place last year.

James Wilson, prosecuting said: "It is our case that the defendant took advantage of the victim's vulnerabilities and raped and sexually assaulted her."

Her ordeal lasted half an hour, the jury was told.

McKeown, of Eleventh Street, Horden, County Durham, had denied both charges and claimed the pensioner had lied to the police about being raped because he owed her £36.

The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Lucy Crowther.

He is due to be sentenced on February 24.