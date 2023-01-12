COUNCIL tax in Caerphilly County Borough could increase by 7.9 per cent in April.

The proposed increase is included in draft budget proposals for the 2023-2024 financial year presented by the Labour-run authority.

The council say the increase would mean annual bills for a Band D property will increase from £1,253.95 to £1,353.01, or £1.91 per week.

The budget also includes cuts of £12.42 million, while £15.05 million is being moved from reserves to plug what the council says is a £48 million gap over the next two years.

Council leader Cllr Sean Morgan said: “Caerphilly, like all local authorities across Wales, is facing significant financial challenges at the moment due to ongoing budget pressures caused by a number of unprecedented factors.

“We have endured over ten years of UK government-enforced austerity with budget cuts, wage freezes and a shift in burden to those who can least afford it.

“We are also feeling the impact of Brexit, a global pandemic, rising energy prices and a cost-of-living crisis.”

On the use of reserves, council leader Cllr Morgan said this was “a short-term fix” which would allow the authority to “reshape our services to address the significant financial challenges that lie ahead.”

“I think we can all agree that the rainy day has arrived,” he said.

“In fact, it is more of a torrential downpour.”

The proposals will be presented to a meeting of the council’s cabinet next Wednesday, January 18, before going out to public consultation.