GWENT has been battered with heavy rain and high winds, causing flooding, fallen trees and other disruption.

Many roads have been submerged in water after heavy rainfall last night and throughout today, with the River Usk bursting its banks.

In a Facebook post on the rising water levels at the River Usk Isobel Brown said: “The rain keeps falling and the river keeps rising, friends by water courses please stay safe.

“Lots of roads flooded around here in Usk today and the water will continue to rise as it heads down from the mountains so stay home if you can.”

The water flooded parts of Crickhowell, traffic was diverted, and drivers were warned to take caution as large parts of the town were left under water.

Flooding in a pub garden in Crickhowell (Image: Peter Rhys Williams)

Crickhowell High School urged parents to take care on their journeys.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the water level in the River Usk was recorded at 4.63 metres.

Across Wales there are currently 15 flood warnings and 30 flood alerts in place.

Many areas across Gwent were left flooded (Image: Peter Rhys Williams)

NRW issued a flood alert for the River Usk from Glangrwyne to Newbridge.

Llanfoist near Abergavenny also fell victim to flooding, and the A4042 was closed due to flooding at the Llanellen Bridge.

Flooding at Llanfoist near Abergavenny (Image: Sue Ashley)

In Newport, a subway tunnel in Duffryn was flooded.

Duffryn’s Subway Tunnel flooded (Image: Nathan Breeds)

The extreme weather forced some businesses to close, including The Ship Inn in Caerleon, where the porch flooded.

The strong winds also caused chaos on the roads, the Severn Bridge was closed with gusts on the bridge reaching 66mph.

A large tree fell onto Darren Road, Risca this morning causing concern among drivers.

The fallen tree on Darren road (Image: Claire Wilkins)

The Met Office is forecasting that strong winds are expected to continue throughout the night.

In an outlook for this evenings weather in Newport the forecaster said: “A windy evening with blustery showers and turning very windy later with severe coastal gales possible in the north and west for a time.

“Further showery rain developing in places, heaviest in the north.

“Chillier than of late but frost-free. Minimum temperature four degrees.”