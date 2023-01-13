TWO more people died with coronavirus in Gwent in the final week of 2022, the latest figures show.

The most recent figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard for the week up to Friday, December 30, show one more Covid-19 death in both Newport and Torfaen.

According to the statistics, 523 people in Newport have now died with the disease, and 387 in Torfaen.

There were no additional deaths in Monmouthshire, where the death toll currently stands at 298, or in Blaenau Gwent, where 297 people have died with coronavirus.

The number of people in Caerphilly County Borough was also unchanged in the week to December 30, at 662.

Gwent’s total death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,167. Across Wales this is 11,137.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.