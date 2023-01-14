DREAMING of how you would spend your winnings if you won a few million pounds?

A seven-bedroom country house, based in Llanhennock, is currently on the market with a guide price of £3,000,000.

Although many of us could not afford this it doesn't hurt to take a sneak peek at this stunning building which is being marketed by Powells estate agent and is listed on Rightmove.

The property offers 9,580 sq ft of accommodation over three floors, and is based in nearly 20 acres of landscaped gardens and grounds which offer views across the Usk Valley and the golf course from the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.

The building, named Woodbank, is currently a boutique hospitality venue for weddings and events and includes a games room and six reception rooms including a bar and reception hall.

Although there is a commercial element to the building buyers do not have to use it commercially and it could serve as a (large) family home.

While the building dates back to the late 19th century - retaining many historical features - a major refurbishment which included extensions work was carried out at the property in 2009/2010.

The building boasts underfloor heating and has many Georgian style period features including:

High ceilings;

Decorative plasterwork;

Ornate fireplaces.

The grand reception hall, which is near the Library Bar, houses a bespoke American Oak staircase along with French doors to allow people onto the terraces.

A formal dining room is also based at the property which can seat up to 20 people.

Other reception rooms at the property include:

A sitting room;

A drawing room;

An additional ceception room which is currently used as an office.

The kitchen was designed by designer and joiner of bespoke fine furniture Jeremy Davis.

It has floor to ceiling cabinets, Belfast sinks, an Aga, and more, with space for a “substantial” table and a central island.

The ground floor has two bedrooms with a Jack and Jill (accessible from both bedrooms) bathroom.

The leisure area - which is also on the ground floor - is currently used as a snooker room, gym, and cinema with room for a full-sized snooker table.

The first floor has five “spacious” bedrooms and the main bedroom offers spectacular views from its Juliet balcony.

Each bedroom also has en suite facilities.

Check out the listing online at bit.ly/3CLCMXM