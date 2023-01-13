OVER the past couple of weeks Monmouthshire has seen a number of burst water mains that have caused multiple emergency road closures.

Wales Water has confirmed that the problem is down to ground movement, which in some cases caused fractures to pipes.

The villages of Trellech, Mitchel Troy, Whitebrook, Penallt and Catbrook were left nearly a week without running water following pipe problems.

A spokesperson for Wales Water said: “Our water network stretches for almost 30,000km – which is almost the equivalent distance as from here to Australia and back – and while we continuously invest to improve the network, burst can and do occur.

“In the period leading up to Christmas, we did experience some bursts which were linked to the freeze then thaw weather conditions we experienced.

“The thaw caused ground movement which in turn can cause fractures on our pipes. Our teams worked around the clock and through the Christmas period to repair these as quickly as possible.

“We know that supplies to some customers were affected as a result and we are very sorry for the inconvenience caused.

“When we assess repairing a burst, conduct air valve installs or replace pressure release valves we always have to take into consideration keeping our teams and local motorists safe.

“This may require using traffic management or temporarily closing a road while the repair is carried out.

“We always agree any traffic management measures with the local highway authority in advance and always appreciate people’s patience while we complete the work as quickly as possible”.