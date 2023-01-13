NEWPORT'S historic Westgate Hotel - which has in recent years opened back up to the public and hosted live music event - has been given a grant to buy new sound equipment.

The grant from the Music Venue Trust, which provides funding to grassroots music venues, will allow the venue to buy new speakers and a sound desk - equipment that was previously being rented.

The building, famed for its Chartist connection, was the location of the last large-scale armed rebellion against authority in Great Britain.

Led by John Frost, a protest march of 3,000 Chartists marched into the centre of Newport, leading to a bloody stand-off outside the Westgate Hotel.

The Lithograph by John Flewitt Mullock showing the attack on the Westgate Hotel (Image: John Flewitt Mullock)

The Lithograph by John Flewitt Mullock showing the attack on the Westgate Hotel

A representative from Westgate Hotel said: “Covid closures and the wider economic environment the last few years have really prevented any hope of income generation to the level needed for sufficient surplus to make this level of investment.

“What little surplus we have generated has been prioritised to staffing, energy costs and maintenance. It's incredible really, the equipment has already started saving us money on every gig.

“The money saved per gig pays for two staff shifts, it's going to make such a difference to us and help us immensely in the move towards sustainable growth and profitability.”

Eleven grassroots music venues received £40,000 from the inaugural round of payments in December, and a further 14 have been awarded almost £70,000 to help fund a range of needs.