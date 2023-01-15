A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MOLLIE WESTERN, 22, of Somerton Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A472 in Usk on July 19, 2022.

She was fined £253 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £101 surcharge.

TAZ UDDIN, 47, of Parc Prison, Bridgend, was jailed for 18 weeks after he admitted having an offensive weapon - a baseball bat - in public on Malpas Road, Newport, and a public order offence on June 10, 2022.

ERIC WARD, 25, of Taliesin, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,047 in compensation after he admitted causing criminal damage to a fridge, kettle, printer, shredder, chairs, desk, internet cables, router, wardrobe, chest of draws, plates and a mirror and assault by beating on January 6.

IAN EVANS, 44, of no fixed abode, Tredegar, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing three legs of lamb from Farmfoods, Lenor scent boosters from Home Bargains, goods from Poundstretchers, and breaching a criminal behaviour order between January 3 and January 6 by entering Gwent Shopping Centre.

MARK HOWELLS, 42, of Lysaght Gardens, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,123 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on October 2, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GREGG BENNETT, 33, of Fairoak Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Wharf Road on September 2, 2022.

He was fined £422 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £169 surcharge.

ANDREW MUMFORD, 52, of Western Avenue, Bulwark, Chepstow, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Firs Road, Caldicot, on December 18, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

LUKE WITCOMBE, 32, of Pencerrig Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years and six months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Morgan Street on October 4, 2022.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.