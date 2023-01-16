A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JOSHUA LEWIS, 25, of Trem Penallta, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in her blood on Brynau Road, Caerphilly, on August 29, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JORDAN COPSEY, 21, of Briton Close, Thornwell, Chepstow, was banned from driving for six months for riding a motorbike with no insurance on the A48 on June 28, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SADIE HOLMES, 36, of Brake Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DORIAN CHIRIAC, 22, of no fixed abode, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and harassment on January 7.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and made the subject of a 12-month restraining order.

JAMES LEE WILLIAMS, 31, of St James Way, Georgetown, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on December 18, 2022.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

PHILLIP DAVIES, 63, of George Street, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 186 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on New Road, Tir-Y-Berth, on June 25, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

RENZ RUDOLF APOSTOL BELEN, 23, of Dudley Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on July 31, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MICHAEL SAMUEL, 31, of Betjeman Avenue, Caldicot, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted possession of cannabis on Newport Road on December 16, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

WAYNE WALKER, 37, of Albert Avenue, Maindee, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing a bottle of Fairy Liquid worth £6 from the Spar on Caerleon Road on December 1, 2021.

He was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge and £6 compensation.