TWO brothers jailed for exploiting children have been made the subject of slavery and trafficking prevention orders.

Drug dealers Lofti Smatti, 27, and Samy Smatti, 23, from London, had taken two teenagers from Gwent and put them to work in England.

They were locked up for a combined total of 17 years in 2022 after a county lines investigation involving Gwent Police, the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police.

The Smatti brothers had used the children to work for the London-based organised crime group and supply class A drugs in the Ipswich area.

The eight-year slavery and trafficking prevention orders mean that the two defendants must give details of any phones they have to police.

They are also unable to arrange accommodation or travel for anyone under the age of 18.

The brothers were jailed last year at Woolwich Crown Court after they pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

They included conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, facilitating the travel of another with a view to them being exploited, and possession of cannabis.

Samy Smatti, from Peckham, was sent to prison for nine years and Lofti Smatti, from Streatham, eight years.

After the slavery and trafficking prevention orders were imposed this week, Detective Inspector Emma Coopey from Gwent Police said: “This order is on top of the offences both have been convicted of.

“It places extra restrictions on them in order to reduce the risk of them carrying our further such offences.

“We are pleased the necessity for this order has been recognised and imposed to further protect the public and those vulnerable people in our communities who these types of offenders seek to prey upon.”

DI Coopey added: “We will continue to take action against people who try to come to Wales to exploit people living in our communities.

“These orders are just one example of the way policing work does not stop on conviction, even when offenders are successfully caught, prosecuted and jailed we will use every means available to us to further protect the public.”