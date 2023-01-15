OFTEN we publish pictures of the beautiful countryside around Gwent, so this week we asked our camera club members to send us pictures of the buildings - and what a great selection we got.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

St Illtyds, Brynithel. Picture: Tracey Dobbs

The Junction Cottage on the canal at Pontymoile. Picture: Nigel Jones

Night at the Grange University Hospital. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Colourful Abergavenny houses. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

Cottage in the American Gardens in Pontypool. Picture: Laura-Jane O'Sullivan

Sudbrook Severn Tunnel pumping station. Picture: Mario Maz Carrodeguas

The former Caerleon university campus. Picture: Dawn Gaynor

A bit of colour for January, The Old House is dated from 1550 in Usk. Picture: Mandy de la Nougerede

The old pithead baths Llanhilleth. Picture: Linda Stemp

Church of Saint Sannan's, Bedwellty. Picture: Granville Joxies