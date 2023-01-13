THE Met Office has revealed the exact dates when snow is expected to sweep the UK with temperatures set to go as low as minus six degrees.

The first cold snap of 2023 is set to hit Scotland as Met Office forecasters predicted “wintry” conditions.

Snow is predicted to fall next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday south of the border, in Wales and the north west, the south west coast and the West Midlands.

Aidan McGivern, Met Office meteorologist, said: "The jet stream is approaching the UK from the west and sending us further areas of low pressure, with tightly packed isobars across the UK. That continues to be the case as further low-pressure systems deepen and get sent in from the West.

"It’s going to stay blustery, with some strong gusts in the west in particular and these lows will continue to send us outbreaks of rain and showers heading into the weekend. On Tuesday next week, the greatest risk of snow will be across northern parts of the UK, perhaps central areas and mostly over the hills."

Met Office UK weather forecast

The Met Office has shared an outlook covering Tuesday, January 17 to January 26. The weather agency said: "Tuesday will see a continuation of sunny spells and wintry showers in many central and northern areas, with an area of rain, sleet and snow perhaps affecting some southern Britain for a time. Windy in the southwest with a chance of gales here.

"Further into the week colder conditions than of late are expected to continue, with overnight frost and some further wintry showers and ice. However, with time, there are signs that it will turn milder again as weather systems run in from the west, bringing further rain, especially to the west and northwest, and perhaps preceded by snow initially, along with the potential for strong winds or gales at times. By the end of the period, pressure may build towards the southeast."