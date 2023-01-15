THIS pure white female rabbit called Cotton Bun is looking for a new home.

She was born in November 2021 and is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

A spokesman said: "Cotton Bun came into us in November 2022. She is a friendly rabbit who enjoys her own space.

"Cotton Bun lived with another rabbit in her previous home but they were not getting along. We do not know sadly whether it was both of them disagreeing or just one.

"Cotton Bun does not mind being stroked but she is not keen on having her back touched or being picked up. We are unsure as to whether the previous rabbit in the home was male or female. Cotton Bun can be a little bit of a fussy eater but she absolutely adores greens!

"Cotton Bun has no tear duct in her left eye and therefore, this can become weepy on a regular basis. She is currently on a treatment of Isathal for this and the vet is monitoring the progress."

Cotton Bun, who is spayed, could potentially be paired up with a male and any potential new family can have children of any age.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/