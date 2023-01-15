A PAEDOPHILE was warned to expect a prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to child sex offences.
Michael Noakes, 63, of Woodland View, Wattsville, Caerphilly, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and arranging a child sex offence.
The offences took place in November 2021.
Jeffrey Jones, representing Noakes, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant has lost his employment as a result of this investigation.”
The case was adjourned to February 17 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
Judge Paul Hobson told Noakes: “You have pleaded guilty to serious matters and you should expect a prison sentence on the next occasion.”
The defendant was told he must register as a sex offender.
He was granted conditional bail.
