A PAEDOPHILE was warned to expect a prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to child sex offences.

Michael Noakes, 63, of Woodland View, Wattsville, Caerphilly, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and arranging a child sex offence.

The offences took place in November 2021.

Jeffrey Jones, representing Noakes, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant has lost his employment as a result of this investigation.”

The case was adjourned to February 17 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Judge Paul Hobson told Noakes: “You have pleaded guilty to serious matters and you should expect a prison sentence on the next occasion.”

The defendant was told he must register as a sex offender.

He was granted conditional bail.