EXCAVATION work on a sinkhole which opened up on a road in Chepstow town centre will start next week, the council have confirmed.

The sinkhole, which opened up on Wednesday, January 11, is located near the junction with St Kingsmark Avenue and the Dell park.

Welsh Street, which links the town centre to the north of the town, was closed and the hole cordoned off after the hole emerged.

Monmouthshire County Council has already confirmed that work to repair the roadway will likely take two weeks.

The council has now provided a further statement, which explains that work to repair the collapsed section of road will begin once Welsh Water have ascertained whether it is their infrastructure which has caused the sinkhole.

The Welsh Water investigation was due to take place on Friday, with council work likely be in the early days of next week.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: "Welsh Street was closed last night [Wednesday to Thursday] for safety reasons due to a large sink hole opening up in the carriageway.

"This morning [Thursday] the road was opened to traffic after the closure was removed and two way traffic signals erected.

"Welsh Water Authority will carry out a camera survey tomorrow [Friday] of the mains sewer that is in the area to confirm if the collapse is due to their apparatus or not.

"We will excavate the collapse early next week and then reinstate the carriageway as soon as possible."