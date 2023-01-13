A WOMAN racially abused a hospital security guard and then spat in a custody detention officer’s face after they had both been trying to help her.

Keri Grattan, 38, committed the offences at the Royal Gwent Hospital and Newport Central police station last summer.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, said the defendant had been escorted by police from the hospital during the early hours of July 16 for being abusive to staff.

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “A nurse said she had told her that she had killed children.

“At around 6am the defendant returned and asked to see a nurse.

“Security guard Adrian Trowers had asked her to leave.

The Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“She asked him for a bottle of water and some wipes which he gave her.

“The defendant threw the wipes on the floor and then poured the water on the floor in a gesture as if she was urinating.”

Grattan then used a racial slur against Mr Trowers to a nurse and the police were called.

After she was arrested and booked in at Newport Central police station, the custody detention officer went to her cell because there were concerns about her welfare.

“The defendant spat in her face and it landed close to her eye,” Mr Howells said.

“The victim felt sickened by her actions.”

Grattan was described by police as being “under the influence”.

The defendant, of Capel Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and a racially aggravated public order offence.

She has six previous convictions for 11 offences, including assaulting an emergency worker and a weapons offence.

Stephen Thomas, representing her, said: “The defendant has already spent the equivalent of a 12-month prison sentence after being held in custody.

“She is drug free and has a stable address to go to in Tredegar where her mother lives.

“The defendant is now a very different woman.”

Judge Shomon Khan told Grattan: “People who work in hospitals deserve to be treated with respect and they had been treating you with respect.

“The security guard said, ‘What else could I do? I was only trying to help her and this is how she treats me.’

“The custody detention officer was only trying to help you too.

“This was appalling behaviour which cannot be tolerated.”

Grattan was jailed for four months which means she should be released from prison immediately.

She was also ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.