AFTER two days of flooding, the Met Office has issued another warning for heavy rain over the next couple of days.

The yellow weather warning covers the whole of Wales, along with south west and north west England between 9pm this evening (Friday) and midday on Saturday.

The warning forecasts “heavy rain bringing the chance of some flooding and disruption”.

Camera Club member Kelly Collier took this picture of the flooding in Llanfoist. (Image: Kelly Collier)

The Met Office has warned that “flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely”, and there will likely be disruption to public transport services, as well as poor driving conditions on the roads.

Power cuts could also be expected as a result of the adverse weather.

This latest warning comes after many areas in the region have experienced flooding as a result of the heavy rain.

Areas of Monmouthshire in particular have seen extensive flooding, while the section of the A4042 at Llanellen was closed, and the M48 Severn Bridge has also seen intermittent closures.

Drivers negotiating flooded roads in Crickhowell. (Image: Peter Rhys Williams)

Natural Resources Wales have had flood alerts in place along the River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport, the Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire, and the Rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy and Lwyd over the past few days, while a flood warning has been in place for the River Usk from Glangrwyne to Newbridge on Usk.

In Crickhowell, the River Usk burst its banks, with water levels peaking at 3.928 metres on Thursday.