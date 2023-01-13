TWO cars have been left stranded in a car park as the River Wye bursts its banks.

The two cars, which appear to be a silver Mini and silver Toyota, were left parked in the Wyeford car park in Hay on Wye.

The car park is alongside the River Wye which, according to Natural Resources Wales, has peaked at 4.287m.

Since 1.15pm on Thursday, the level of the river Wye in the town, on the border between Herefordshire and Powys, has been falling.

Bev Hughes shared the video on Facebook, with comments saying it was too late for the cars to be moved.

The river has not yet peaked further downstream at Bredwardine and Old Bridge in Hereford.

That should be at some point before midnight, the Environment Agency says.

The estimates have been sparse from the agency today due to industrial action, with former employee Dave Throup warning it could endanger buildings and lives.