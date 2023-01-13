A BBC broadcaster has revealed she suffered a stroke two weeks ago.

Jennie Gow, who covers Formula 1 for BBC Radio 5 Live, suffered what she described as a “serious stroke”.

Since then, she revealed she is struggling with her speech and is “finding it hard to write”.

Posting a message on Twitter, written by her husband, she said: “Hi everyone, been quiet the last few weeks, this is because I suffered s serious stroke two weeks ago.

“My husband is helping me type this, as I’m finding it hard to write and my speech is most affected.

“I’m desperate to make a full recovery and return to work but it might take some time.

“Thank you to the medical teams at Frimley and St George’s and my family and friends who’ve got me through the last fortnight X”

Support has already begun flooding in for Ms Gow.

Fellow broadcaster Laura Winter said: “Jennie, so desperately sorry to read this and sending all my love and strength.

“You WILL get through this but take all the time you need. We’ll all be here. So much love.”

Another said: “So sorry to read this Jennie.

“Please know that we are all rooting for you to recover as quickly as possible.

“Take care and get as much rest as you can. Sending you strength and positivity.”

Well wishes were also sent by organisations such as Silverstone race track and Autosport magazine.