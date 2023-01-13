UK DRIVERS have been urged to be more cautious after analysis revealed that there has been a massive increase in the number of parking fines issued to motorists.

The figures, which were obtained by Churchill Motor Insurance, suggest that nearly 20,000 fines were given out daily in 2022.

This, according to the research, constituted a 12 per cent rise in parking fines being issued when compared to the previous year.

This is estimated to make UK councils £777,287 a day with revenue said to have increased by £35,113 a day compared to 2021.

PA - 20,000 fines were found to be given out by councils a day (Image: Canva)

Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs), which are also known as parking fines, are issued when a car user breaks local parking regulations, such as when they park on double yellow lines.

These fines can reach up to £130 per offense in London and £70 in the rest of the country.

However, PCNs are usually halved when paid within 14 days.

Which councils issued the most fines in 2022?





Islington Council in north London issued the most fines with 1,012 being handed out on average every day in 2022.

Birmingham City Council at 373, Southampton City Council at 313, and Cardiff Council at 279 issued the most parking fines outside of London.

Analysis by the PA News Agency also found that the number of parking tickets issued by private firms reached an average of 30,000 a day between April and June last year, an increase of 50 per cent.

READ MORE: HMRC: 'Eye watering' £42 billion owed in unpaid taxes

Motorists urged to do one thing amid rise in parking fines across the UK

Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: “Motorists across Britain are regularly being caught out by increased and sometimes complicated parking restrictions.

“We would encourage drivers to always check parking signs carefully to ensure they avoid any expensive fines.

“If motorists do receive a parking fine, they have 28 days to pay it or appeal to an independent tribunal.”

Canva - Fines can reach highs of £70 in areas outside of London (Image: Canva)

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, added: “Whichever way they turn and wherever they decide to stop, on-street and off-street, drivers are faced with the threat of parking sanctions.

“Between the 20,000 tickets issued by councils daily and the 30,000 dished out by private parking companies, motorists are seemingly facing a positive flurry of fines and charges – around one every two seconds.

“Parking rules are there for a reason and should be respected but at a time when household budgets are under such pressure these numbers beg the obvious question of whether millions of drivers are really risking a big bill for poor parking, or whether over-enthusiastic parking enforcement is putting other objectives, like revitalising our post-pandemic high streets, at risk.”