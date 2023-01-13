AS WEEK two of Dragons' Den got under way, viewers were treated to two contestants' bids to get an investment for their doggy events business.

However, there was an emotional story behind their brand as contestant James revealed the reason why they got into the pet market.

While James and Anushka were unsuccessful in gaining investment from any of the dragons, they did have some initial interest from Touker Suleyman and Steven Bartlett.

However, when they attempted to renegotiate the offers put before them, both dragons pulled out with the pair being left empty-handed.

The emotional story behind Dragons' Den doggy events business

At the start of the BBC show, an emotional James revealed that their pug Berty's illness was the driving force behind their business.

James told viewers: "Our dog's not particularly well, and we just want to make every day count" before tearing up.

Anushka tried to comfort him before the two-wheeled Berty's pram into the den to promote their business Pop and Bark.

Anushka explained: "When Berty was a puppy he sadly had a huge spinal operation which meant he missed out on vital socialisation."

James continued: "So Anushka organised a pug meetup in our local park to help Berty meet some friends.

"Now this was a huge success, bringing local dog owners together.

"One day we decided to move the pug meetup indoors and our very first pug cafe was born."

Anushka added: "The idea was simple, it was going to be a social experience for the pug, we made pug cakes, 'puppuccino', and lots of Instagrammable photo opportunities."

James said: "We took our events on tour around the UK," before explaining they now have more brands like Cockapoo Cafe.

How you and your dog can take part in Pop and Bark events

Pop and Bark travel around the country hosting events for many breeds, which can be found on the brand's website.

On the Pop and Bark website, you can sign up for the company's newsletter to get updates on where the doggy events will be next.

The site also prompts users to leave some info so they can see where to go to host their next events.