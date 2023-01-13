FRENCH-BORN Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape after his six-month trial at Chester Crown Court.

The professional football player, who was alleged to have committed these offences between October 2018 and August last year, was accompanied by his 'fixer' and co-defendant, Louis Matturie.

All not-guilty verdicts were unanimous but the jury was unable to reach a verdict on three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Matturie, a 41-year-old from Salford was also found not-guilty of six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven women.

The judge discharged the jury of seven men and four women, after they informed the judge that they were deadlocked and that more time would be needed to come to a verdict on the remaining cases.

Manchester City break silence after Benjamin Mendy found not guilty

In a statement discussing the case, Manchester City said: "Manchester City FC notes the verdict from Chester Crown Court today, where a jury has found Benjamin Mendy not guilty of seven charges. The jury is hung on two charges and the trial is now over.

PA - Louis Saha Matturie was also facing several accusations of rape and sexual assault (Image: PA)

"Given there are open matters related to this case, the Club is not in a position to comment further at this time."

Both Mendy and Matturie will face separate retrials later this year.

Matturie will face a retrial on the week commencing September 18 as well as a pretrial review on March 24.

Mendy's retrial will occur on June 26 with his pretrial review happening on January 27.

Upon the verdicts from the jury, Judge Steven Everett thanked those deciding on the case, saying: "It is very clear to me you have shown considerable care in listening carefully to the evidence.

"I do want to thank you for your incredible patience and stamina."