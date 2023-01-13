A MURDERER who killed his “much-loved” neighbour by setting fire to his caravan has been jailed for life.

Darren Smith, now 43, was found guilty of killing Richard Grenfell Thomas in Magor in the early hours of December 20, 2021.

The court heard the two men had been drinking in Mr Thomas’ home at Beeches Residential Caravan Park, before witnesses heard a disagreement.

“The defendant assaulted Richard Thomas, causing him really serious injuries – deep bruising to the head and six broken ribs – incapacitating him and deliberately setting him on fire,” prosecutor Michael Jones told Cardiff Crown Court.

“It was obvious that he would not have left that caravan alive,” said Mr Jones.

“He was killed in the caravan he lived in. It was his home.”

During the trial, the jury heard the defendant had a “hostile animus” towards Mr Thomas.

This resulted in him assaulting Mr Thomas on December 16, and starting two fires outside his caravan – including one “under the gas cannisters” – but these burned out.

The court heard a witness – Jason Pritchard – saw Smith leaving Mr Thomas' caravan and returning to his, and after noticing the fire attempted to put it out, before spotting the victim and trying to save him.

Mr Thomas was still alive when the emergency services arrived, but 85 per cent of his body was covered in burns “which were unsurvivable”.

He died later in hospital.

Back in his caravan, Smith messaged a friend saying “I’ve done something stupid”.

The court heard that he told the emergency services that he had just been woken up by the blaze – suggesting that Mr Thomas had set his own caravan alight, but firefighters noticed a cut on his knuckles and smoke residue around his mouth and nose.

Smith then attempted to cover his tracks by bathing, burning his trainers, and washing his dressing gown, but was later arrested.

A statement from the victim’s brother, Bryn Thomas, was read out on behalf of Mr Thomas’ family.

Richard Thomas was 'much-loved' by friends and family. (Image: Google)

“We were in shock and unable to understand how this terrible event could have possibly happened to our brother,” he said.

“No-one could adequately put in to words the disbelief and anguish we are feeling.

“Richard was a much-loved son, father, brother, brother-in-law, and firm friend.

“Richard has an aura about him, and had an eclectic set of friends.”

Mr Thomas said Smith “will never be able to comprehend” the impact of his actions, adding “Our lives will never be the same again”.

“The sentence that has been passed down will never be enough.”

David Elias, in mitigation, said: “This is not a case where there was evidence of pre-meditation. There was no accelerant taken to the scene.

“There had been an hour/hour-and-a-half of drinking between the two men. That was a usual occurrence. It was then an argument occurred.”

Referencing the pre-sentence report, Mr Elias said: “It’s clear that [Smith] has been diagnosed with personality disorders.

“He has suffered for some time with anxiety and depression. The way in which his life has gone led to him using alcohol and illicit substances.

“Some form of paranoia played on his mind. His use of alcohol and drugs exacerbated that.”

Addressing Smith, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said: “It’s clear you have caused significant grief to Mr Thomas’ family.”

She sentenced Smith to life imprisonment, where he will serve a minimum of 25 years.

Ms Lloyd-Clarke also commended the bravery of Mr Pritchard for attempting to save Mr Thomas “at considerable risk to himself”, and for being “active in the apprehension of the defendant”.