POLICE officers in Wales ‘don’t feel respected by the government’, according to a survey.

The Police Federation of England and Wales has published the results of its pay and morale 2022 survey.

According to the federation, 93 per cent of Welsh police respondents said they don’t feel respected by the government. More than half said they wouldn’t recommend joining the police to others.

National Police Chiefs Council chair Martin Hewitt said: “It is clear higher demand is having a worrying and increasing impact on the wellbeing and morale of our officers and staff. Leadership at every level of the service must acknowledge this.”

Could the police strike next?





The UK was plagued by strikes in 2022 and it has continued into the new year. Walk outs by the ambulance service, postal staff and rail workers have been organised over working conditions and pay.

According to the survey, large numbers in the police in Wales are unhappy with the state of pay and conditions in their profession as well. It reported 80 per cent of respondents as saying they are ‘dissatisfied’ or ‘very dissatisfied’ with their basic pay and allowances. Also, 12 per cent said they intended to leave and blamed government treatment as one of the reasons why.

Mr Hewitt said: “Officers work in extremely challenging environments and are exposed to traumatic events. They have had the added pressures of policing the pandemic and an overall rise in crime.”

But despite responses to the survey being overwhelmingly negative the police are legally not allowed to strike. Police and prison officers are the only professions banned from going on strike by law.

Why can’t the police strike?





They were banned from going on strike in a ruling under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. The act stated that the service is too important, and police would be breaking the law if they withheld the services.

The police lost their right to strike years earlier after a series of police strikes in 1919 over pay. In 2013 the Police Federation tried to win police the right to strike and organised a ballot for the 133,108 officers in England and Wales at the time. Less than half of the officers voted, and the campaign failed.

The police have since faced government cuts that meant less officers on the streets. According to Unison, the cuts to the police have had the expected impact and meant higher crime rates.

Hewitt said: “In future years, it’s essential that pay awards are fully funded and not only keep pace with inflation but allow officers earnings to catch up – recognising the contribution officers have made and continue to make to keeping us all safe.”

During a cost-of-living crisis, the police haven’t escaped the price rises. The survey reported 98 per cent of Welsh police saying their cost of living had increased, mainly the cost of food. According to the Office for National Statistics, even the cost of the cheapest supermarket items has increased around 17 per cent since 2021.

A petition called ‘Fair pay for police’ was put to the UK Government and Parliament. The application asked for a pay award that acknowledged the cost-of-living crisis. Also, to compensate officers for the dangers they face and their inability to face. It said: “The service needs long-term investment instead of single-year settlements.”

The petition was rejected on January 5. The response said: “We understand that you want to see pay for police increased, but it’s not clear what other action you want to be taken. You should start a petition explaining clearly what you want.”

Hewitt added: “Officers pay lags behind where it stood in 2010 and is out of step with rises in cost of living. We are urging ministers to fund meaningful and fair pay increases that reflect the important and complex work police officers do.”