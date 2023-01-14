A SHREK-THEMED rave is coming to South Wales, and it looks as crazy as it sounds. Pack up your toothbrush and jammies, you’re invited to the swamp.

Shrek raves have been a sell-out phenomenon across the US and this year Wales will be getting in on the action.

The ogre-themed night held at Pryzm in Cardiff on March 4 is set to be jam packed with the weird and wonderful.

People go all out with the fancy dress at Shrek raves. The theme is quite simply – green. You’ll have to take that and run with it. We’re talking about green fishnets, body paint and hair dye.

If green isn’t your colour, you could go rogue and be one of the other legendary characters. Dragon and Donkey would be a great couples costume. Honestly, you’d just look silly in jeans and a nice top on this night out.

It’s not all about the costumes. Pryzm hasn’t confirmed the drinks for the evening yet, but the menu from raves in the US suggests they will follow the theme, with cocktails such as ‘swamp water’, ‘the Fiona’ and of course ‘the Shrek.’

With all that swamp water you’ll be ready to hit the dancefloor, but what will you be dancing to?

Even the music will be Shrek themed. The rave will have a Shrek DJ set and ‘I’m A Believer’ singalongs, just in case the drinks and costumes weren’t enough Shrek for you.

It’s only the first weeks of 2023 but it looks like we’re in for another crazy year. To quote the big man ‘that’ll do donkey, that’ll do.’

Tickets for the rave can be bought online at FIXR and designmynight.