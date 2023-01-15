BLAENAU Gwent has been ranked as the Welsh region with the highest number of people leaving school with no qualifications.

Census data gathered across England and Wales has shown the number of people leaving education with certain levels of attainment.

Blaenau Gwent was ranked as one of the lowest regions for people scoring Level 4 or above - and the highest for those leaving education without any qualifications.

In Wales, the proportion of people with Level 4 or above qualifications was highest in Cardiff (40.0 per cent, 119,000), and Monmouthshire (39.4 per cent, 31,000) and lowest in Blaenau Gwent (21.6 per cent, 12,000), and Merthyr Tydfil (25.0 per cent, 12,000).

Conversely, the proportion of people with no qualifications was highest in Blaenau Gwent (27.9 per cent, 15,000).

The local authority with the lowest proportion of people reporting no qualifications was Ceredigion (14.7 per cent, 9,000).

Across England and Wales, there were 11.5 million schoolchildren and full-time students (20.4 per cent) in 2021, out of a total 56.4 million usual residents aged five years and over.

The overall number of schoolchildren and full-time students, aged five years and above, has increased since 2011, when it was 10.8 million.

However, as a proportion of all usual residents aged five years and over, the percentage in 2021 (20.4 per cent) is very similar to 2011 (20.5 per cent).

Of the total number, 10.9 million schoolchildren and full-time students were in England (20.4 per cent of the usual resident population aged five years and over) and 588,000 were in Wales (19.9 per cent).

More than three in ten usual residents aged 16 years or older had Level 4 or above qualifications (for example, Higher National Certificate, Higher National Diploma, Bachelor’s degree and post-graduate qualifications; 33.8 per cent, 16.4 million).

In 2021, almost one in five (18.2 per cent, 8.8 million) reported having no qualifications.

Across England and Wales, apprenticeships were the highest qualification for 5.3 per cent (2.6 million) of people.

Using the interactive map below, you can check the stats for your area:

A spokesperson for Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council said: “The council working with its partners aims to maximise learning and skills and this is a key priority for the council.

"The partnership approach is working to provide high quality educational and skills opportunities so we can create a thriving economy from birth onwards, minimising dependence and maximising independence.

"Blaenau Gwent is pleased that there has been an improvement in 2021 compared to 2011 in terms of the percentage of 16 plus with no qualifications, down from 36.0 per cent to 27.9 per cent and highest level of qualification, level 4 qualifications and above, up from 15.2 per cent to 21.6 per cent.

"This has closed the gap with Wales slightly in terms of no qualifications but increased the gap very slightly for level 4 qualifications and above.

"There is a strong focus on upskilling in the workplace, inspiring the next generation and promotion of apprenticeships and traineeships as a route to employment is a priority. This is fundamental to improving the lives of local people and the economic prosperity of the area.

"We have a number of schemes and initiatives in place to drive forward the skills agenda including: