BLAENAU Gwent has been ranked as the Welsh region with the highest number of people leaving school with no qualifications.
Census data gathered across England and Wales has shown the number of people leaving education with certain levels of attainment.
Blaenau Gwent was ranked as one of the lowest regions for people scoring Level 4 or above - and the highest for those leaving education without any qualifications.
In Wales, the proportion of people with Level 4 or above qualifications was highest in Cardiff (40.0 per cent, 119,000), and Monmouthshire (39.4 per cent, 31,000) and lowest in Blaenau Gwent (21.6 per cent, 12,000), and Merthyr Tydfil (25.0 per cent, 12,000).
Conversely, the proportion of people with no qualifications was highest in Blaenau Gwent (27.9 per cent, 15,000).
The local authority with the lowest proportion of people reporting no qualifications was Ceredigion (14.7 per cent, 9,000).
Across England and Wales, there were 11.5 million schoolchildren and full-time students (20.4 per cent) in 2021, out of a total 56.4 million usual residents aged five years and over.
The overall number of schoolchildren and full-time students, aged five years and above, has increased since 2011, when it was 10.8 million.
However, as a proportion of all usual residents aged five years and over, the percentage in 2021 (20.4 per cent) is very similar to 2011 (20.5 per cent).
Of the total number, 10.9 million schoolchildren and full-time students were in England (20.4 per cent of the usual resident population aged five years and over) and 588,000 were in Wales (19.9 per cent).
More than three in ten usual residents aged 16 years or older had Level 4 or above qualifications (for example, Higher National Certificate, Higher National Diploma, Bachelor’s degree and post-graduate qualifications; 33.8 per cent, 16.4 million).
In 2021, almost one in five (18.2 per cent, 8.8 million) reported having no qualifications.
Across England and Wales, apprenticeships were the highest qualification for 5.3 per cent (2.6 million) of people.
A spokesperson for Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council said: “The council working with its partners aims to maximise learning and skills and this is a key priority for the council.
"The partnership approach is working to provide high quality educational and skills opportunities so we can create a thriving economy from birth onwards, minimising dependence and maximising independence.
"Blaenau Gwent is pleased that there has been an improvement in 2021 compared to 2011 in terms of the percentage of 16 plus with no qualifications, down from 36.0 per cent to 27.9 per cent and highest level of qualification, level 4 qualifications and above, up from 15.2 per cent to 21.6 per cent.
"This has closed the gap with Wales slightly in terms of no qualifications but increased the gap very slightly for level 4 qualifications and above.
"There is a strong focus on upskilling in the workplace, inspiring the next generation and promotion of apprenticeships and traineeships as a route to employment is a priority. This is fundamental to improving the lives of local people and the economic prosperity of the area.
"We have a number of schemes and initiatives in place to drive forward the skills agenda including:
- Targeted NEET’s Work - Through the highly effective partnership approach in Blaenau Gwent, co-ordinated through the Youth Service, there has been a steady reduction in the numbers of young people becoming NEET (Not in Employment, Education, or Training) from 8.7 per cent in 2009 to the verified figure of 1.6 per cent in 2021 (this equates to nine young people). This is the same as the Welsh average.
- Aspire Shared Apprenticeship Programme - The Aspire Shared Apprenticeship model has been in successful operation across Blaenau Gwent for the last seven years respectively. In that time over 130 young people have been recruited onto the programme in the authority.
- STEM Facilitation Programme - The aim of STEM Facilitation project was to establish a co-ordinated programme of support, centred on industry, within the Tech Valleys. It aims to raise aspirations and to prepare pupils for their journey into the world of work whilst being complementary to the school curriculum. In 2022 there was a significant improvement in school GCSE science results across Blaenau Gwent.
- HiVE - We are currently working on an ambitious project to convert 20,000 sq ft facility in Ebbw Vale which will provide an adaptable platform capable of delivering a new curriculum fit for the engineering industry of the future. It would enable up to 450 students from across Blaenau Gwent and the northern valleys region, apprentices and commercial learners to study and experience advanced engineering from level 1 to level 6. The facility would work with partners to act as a hub for STEM school enrichment activities, career events and adult learning.
