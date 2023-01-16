A NEWPORT man is to face trial after he pleaded not guilty to a cocaine trafficking allegation.
Joshua Seivwright, 19, of Dewstow Street, denied possession of 86g of the class A drug with intent to supply and possession of cocaine.
He is due to stand trial on April 27 with the case expected to last two days.
Seivwright was remanded in custody following the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
