THE fire service had to cut someone out of their car following a four-vehicle crash near Chepstow yesterday.

The incident occurred at around 4.40pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 12).

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, on the A48 in Tidenham, near Chepstow.

The road was closed for a time while the emergency crews carried out their operation.

Gloucestershire Police confirmed that one person was trapped and needed to be freed by the fire service.

"They were taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital," a spokesperson said.

"Nobody else was believed to be seriously injured."