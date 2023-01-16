CONCERNS have been raised over the quality and size of meals served at a Newport primary where youngsters have been unable to return to school since September.

A parent has voiced concerns that her 10-year-old son is left starving because the portion sizes are too small at Millbrook Primary School, Newport.

In response the primary school and Newport City Council has assured worried parents that the meals are ‘nutritious, freshly cooked and affordable.’

Children at Millbrook Primary are currently being taught at a temporary site after problems were found with the building days before students were due to return in September.

Speaking to The Argus mum Leanne Pengelly said: “My son wasn’t well so I went to pick him up from school and they gave him his lunch to eat and I was shocked at how little there was.

The meal Ms Pengelly's son was served (Image: Leanne Pengelly)

The meal Ms Pengelly's son was served. Picture: Leanne Pengelly

“It wouldn’t fill a baby up and I had to give him more food when he got home.

“He gets free school meals, but he won’t have them as they don’t fill him up, they’re not nice enough or they’re cold and it is costing me money to do packed lunches for him.

“My son has always said the meals are awful and is left starving. He is a 10-year-old boy and they wouldn’t fill a five-year-old up.”

Ms Pengelly said she had voiced her worries over the portion size to the primary school a couple of years ago.

Children are currently being taught at the former Brynglas Adult Training Centre two miles away from the original site, there is no confirmation on when they can return.

A spokesperson for Millbrook Primary School and Newport City Council said: “All school meals supplied by Newport City Council’s contracted catering company have to meet Welsh Government’s quality standards.

“They are nutritious, freshly cooked and affordable.

“We are sorry this parent felt this meal, which included a pudding, was insufficient but we would urge her to raise her concerns directly with the school.

“The school sent the meal home with the child, who was unwell, as a gesture of goodwill. It is not something they are legally required to do.”