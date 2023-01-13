POLICE have issued an appeal for two men who robbed a woman at a cash machine in Cardiff.
The woman was withdrawing money from a machine at Cardiff Central when the men approached her and robbed her with force before quickly leaving the scene.
CCTV images were released today. Picture: British Transport Police
The incident happened at 2.14am on Saturday, October 15. Officers investigating the robbery released the CCTV images in connection today.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “As she withdrew money, they approached her and took the money from her with force before quickly leaving the scene.
The woman was robbed at a cash machine in Cardiff. Picture: The British Transport Police
“Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.
“If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 104 of 15/10/22.
“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
