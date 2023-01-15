A SEMI-RURAL home based near Newport Wetlands with six stables could be yours - if you've got more than £850,000 in your back pocket.

The property is being listed by Fine & Country on right move and includes a four-bedroom detached house plus a two-bedroom annexe.

The front of this family sized home is in Goldcliff opposite the Newport Wetlands nature reserve towards the sea.

The main house -  includes:

  • A lounge/diner;
  • Cloakroom;
  • Utility room;
  • Kitchen/breakfast room;
  • Master bedroom with en-suite and dressing room;
  • Three additional bedrooms;
  • A family bathroom.

The self-contained annexe has an open plan lounge/diner/kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The house 

The spacious lounge/diner area includes bamboo flooring and a marble fireplace.

The utility room – which has ceramic tiled floor – has the correct plumbing for a washing machine, plus room for a tumble dryer.

This property also boasts a fully fitted wooden farmhouse style kitchen with marble effect work surfaces and splashbacks.

The kitchen has ceramic flooring and free standing oil central heating boiler and spotlights, plus it has space for a fridge freezer and dishwasher.

The master bedroom is an en-suite, leading into a bathroom which has a double spa bath with a shower fitting, plus a corner shower cubicle with mains mixer and rain shower over.

The master bedroom also features a Juliette balcony.

There are an additional three bedrooms based in the main building of this property.

There is also a family bathroom which has lino flooring and ceramic wall tiling.

The annexe

The annexe has two additional bedrooms and a bathroom making it an ideal home for a multi-generational family.

The annexe also boasts an open plan area which could serve as a lounge, diner, and kitchen.

This space includes:

  • An integrated oven and hob with an extractor over it;
  • A free standing Worcester oil fired boiler; 
  • Plumbing for a small dishwasher;
  • Space for a fridge freezer. 

Outside

The front garden has pear and apple trees, mature shrubs, and a large weeping willow.

The back garden includes shrubs, a coooking apple tree, and a patio area.

Further afield there are six stables with outside tape and power, alongside and enclosed paddock with road access.

In total the garden, grounds and paddock of this property are around approximately 2.69 acres.

To see more photos or find out more about this listing visit http://bit.ly/3GZMvMy