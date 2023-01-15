PLANS to set up a dental surgery in a disused shop at The Walk shopping centre in Ebbw Vale, which could create 20 new jobs, have been approved by councillors.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, January 12, councillors discussed plans by Dr Len Smart of Newbridge-based Bridge Dental Care.

Dr Smart has applied to change the use of unit two, which is between Pound Stretcher and The Principality building society at The Walk in Ebbw Vale, from a retail unit to health care.

This would allow a dental surgery to be based there.

However, the site is within the Ebbw Vale town centre and primary retail area, which restricts the change of use to retail only,

Planning officer Sophie Godfrey said: “The application is being presented to committee as it is contrary to policy.”

Ms Godfrey explains that health care settings are “encouraged” to be developed outside of the primary retail area.

Ms Godfrey told councillors: “There are other material considerations which should be taken into account when determining this application.

“The Blaenau Gwent Town Centre Survey records the percentage of use classes and vacancies in the primary retail area.

“It is considered that there is no shortage of A1 uses within the primary retail area, and the change of use of one unit to D1 use would not have a detrimental impact on the town centre or primary retail area.

“The survey shows the vacancy rate for the Ebbw Vale primary shopping area is the lowest in the borough.”

Ms Godfrey added that a dental surgery is considered acceptable in this location and recommended that councillors approve the plans.

Committee chairwoman, Cllr Lisa Winnett said: “This will help increase the footfall in Ebbw Vale and is a much-needed facility.”

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: “I’m more than happy to support the application – we are all aware of the lack of dental services in the locality, we’re not causing ourselves any problems at all in approving.”

Cllr Derrick Bevan added the dental surgery would be a “welcome addition to the area.”

Documents lodged with the application say that opening the surgery will create 20 jobs.

Councillors unanimously approved the scheme.