A NEWBRIDGE woman has spoken out about her traumatic experience giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic – and how the ordeal had left her with lasting mental health issues.

Georgia Lewis' second daughter Iris Martin was born at Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital on May 6, 2020 - but the mum said the experience of delivering her baby was so traumatic she is still suffering almost three years on.

Ms Lewis, originally from Blackwood, was admitted to hospital to be induced after her waters broke on May 4, 2020 - three weeks early.

But she said the experience was far from smooth.

She said she was left alone for 11 hours, and was told she would be examined at 10pm on May 5.

“When it came to 10pm, I was told I wouldn’t be checked until the next morning despite having regular contractions and was crying in pain at midnight," she said.

Ms Lewis said the midwife responsible for her didn't believe she was in labour, and eventually gave her an injection of pethidine - a painkiller used for mothers during labour - which she said was "forcibly stabbed" into her leg, leaving her with brusing.

Saying she “laboured all night on my own with no support or examinations", and was "crying in pain", Ms Lewis said she was eventually checked at 9am the following morning, when it was discovered she was ready to give birth.

While baby Iris was delivered at 9.59am, Ms Lewis lost 2.3 litres of blood during the delivery, and had to sign a consent form allowing an emergency hysterectomy to be carried out if it was needed. Her partner at the time also missed the birth after he was refused entry to the site due to lockdown restrictions.

“The midwives didn’t believe I was in labour, and because of this I needed two blood transfusions," she said. "I didn’t have a canula fitted which led to being surrounded by doctors slapping my hands and arms to get a vein up, which left severe bruising."

Ms Lewis spent five days after Iris' birth in the hospital's High Dependency Ward for criticial care - and now, nearly three years on, she has been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after suffering with night terrors following her ordeal.

“I ended up giving birth without my partner and almost dying alone," she said "I had to do a year of therapy to help with the trauma and now almost three years later I am dealing with mental health struggles.”

A spokesperson for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of individual cases. We’re very sorry that Miss Lewis was not happy with the care that she received, and we are aware of the concerns raised.

“In July 2020, we sent a letter to Miss Lewis addressing her concerns, where we apologised for any discomfort, she may have experienced throughout her care. We also offered her the opportunity to discuss with a member of the team following receipt of her letter.

“We are sorry to hear that Miss Lewis is still affected by her experience and would urge her to contact us again if she wishes to receive further support from us.”