RESIDENTS living on a housing estate where a footpath recently collapsed into the river Ebbw near Newport say they are being let down by the council.

The path, which runs alongside the river through Jubilee Park in Rogerstone, has disappeared into the river after seemingly having been worn away by the water.

Newport City Council announced that the path is closed "until further notice" and represents a "risk to life".

Barriers and closure signs are in place at both ends of the path.

The collapse, while sudden, was not unforseen.

That is according to two Jubilee Park residents, who have been fighting on behalf of their neighbours for the path's repair for some time.

Stephen Meek said the path, a key segment of the Sirhowy River Walk, was well used by the public before its collapse.

"Our main bugbear is that the path is a really popular route to access the Rogerstone Welfare," he said.

"Kids use it in the summer.

"The path is also a key segment of the Sirhowy River Walk.

"The only way to get there now is Tregwilm Road, with cars parked on the pavement. It’s not safe for people with kids and pushchairs."

In 2020, a surging River Ebbw - fuelled by Storm Dennis - destroyed "a load of the protective banking and some of the trees along the path".

"It would’ve been easy to repair at the time, this was the February before Covid," Mr Meek said.

He explained that residents had raised the issue it at the time, but "nothing has been done".

"There have been so many warnings, but nothing from the council," he said

"The path has been closed for about two years. The council said it was too dangerous, instead of just fixing it.

"It is a concern to everyone locally and the councillors have done nothing. We have just received snidey comments on social media."

It was at this point that Mr Meek, along with other residents including Garreth Smith, started a petition for the path's repair.

Mr Meek also noted that in 2013, the Public Rights of Way Act was passed.

"This put the onus on councils to maintain active travel routes," he said.

"The section of footpath is on the council’s own active travel plan.

"Surely it will cost them so much more now."

"However, it’s more than just the path," Mr Meek said.

"We don’t know whether the wall can withstand the entire river against it for the next ten years, but we don’t want to spook anyone.

"It would’ve been easier just to fix it, now look where we are."

Mr Smith said that he understood that erosion is something which happens, "but it’s been like this for years".

"It’s such a loss to us," he said.

"If it doesn’t hit the flood wall this year it will do next year. It’s bringing the river too close."

He noted that the wall's foundations are lower than the river bed, which means the water should not come under the wall.

Newport City Council has since posted a notice on its website, stating that the footpath in question is not something which falls under their jurisdiction. They argue that the loss of the riverbank was purely down to a "natural phenomenon".

The statement reads: "Newport City Council does not have a duty to repair either the eroded riverbank or the path.

"The path was closed more than a year ago by the council as it formed part of the public right of way but became unusable. A temporary diversion is in place.

"As the loss of the riverbank was due to a natural phenomenon and there is no known owner then, as far as the council is aware, there is no legal duty on anyone to repair the path.

"The company responsible for maintenance at Jubilee Park will have a duty to investigate whether there has been damage to the flood wall as it is not a council-owned structure.

"There are around 300km / 186 miles of public rights of way in Newport, most of which are footpaths (287km / 179.4 miles). Many cross private land and working farms."

Newport City Council were asked for further comment on the active travel route claims.

The Jubilee Park residents' petition can be found at - change.org/p/restore-access-to-rogerstone-welfare-grounds