A PASSENGER waiting for a sightseeing trip needed stitches after a helicopter blew away a sign, which hit them.

Preparations for the flight at West Usk Lighthouse had earlier been disrupted when cows escaped from a nearby field and entered the temporary take-off site on September 5 last year.

Work to remove the cows meant the site set-up "was then running late", and issues were compounded when passengers were "arriving and parking in incorrect locations", a new report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch noted.

A safety sign had been put up the previous day, attached with cable ties, "and was used as part of passenger briefings before they were escorted to board the helicopter".

But on the day of the flight helicopter G-TOYZ "commenced flying with no check of the security of the sign".

The AAIB noted a "strong wind warning" had been in place for Cardiff Airport for winds overnight.

The pilot conducted eight "uneventful" flights in the helicopter, taking off and landing in the same place.

Wind speeds then increased, and "while landing on the ninth flight at approximately 11.10am, the cable ties broke and the sign became detached".

The sign, weighing two kilograms, "struck a passenger who was waiting to board, causing a cut to their lower leg that required stitches".

The sign which struck the waiting passenger. (Image: AAIB)

The AAIB report noted "no one had noticed the sign was not secured well or any movement in the sign before the accident".

"The operator’s ground staff were distracted and under time pressure during the site set‑up and did not secure the sign as well as usual," the AAIB judged.

"The helicopter downwash and prevailing wind acting on the sign were sufficient to break the plastic cable ties, and the sign became detached.

"It is possible that the sign was exposed to strong winds when left overnight and there was no process to check the safety of the site prior to each day’s operation."

The report noted the sign had been "secured with two plastic cable ties on the top corners when normally it would be secured with plastic cable ties on all four corners".

Following the incident, the operator "took immediate action on the day to increase the distance between the landing helicopter and the passenger area".

The operator also "issued a flying staff instruction that required the sign to be secured with two cable ties on each corner and ordered metal lanyards to secure the sign in future".

In conclusion, the AAIB said: "A sign was not secured properly because the ground crew were distracted and under time pressure.

"During a landing, the combination of downwash and wind caused the sign to detach and strike a waiting passenger who suffered minor injuries."