THE Met Office has issued another weather warning after Gwent was battered by wind and rain yesterday.

The new weather warning for heavy rain which covers the whole of Wales is in place from 9pm tonight, Friday, until midday tomorrow.

Natural Resources Wales has warned of further flooding, with more heavy rain expected across Wales tonight.

The yellow weather warning for heavy rain (Image: Met Office)

According to NRW there are currently 30 flood alerts and one flood warning across Wales.

The River Wye at Monmouth is under flood warning, a peak water level of between 4.5 and 4.7 metres is expected this evening.

Areas in Abergavenny were flooded today leaving many roads submerged in water.

The flooding at Castle Meadows (Image: Jason Burgess)

High water levels remained along the River Usk in Usk, Monmouthshire today.

The River Usk was among the rivers that burst its banks yesterday and some areas such as Crickhowell were left under water with traffic being diverted.

Along the River Usk in Usk (Image: Newsquest)

The Severn Bridge reopened this morning after it was closed due to high winds, the A4042 at Llanellen also reopened today following this morning’s closure.

High water levels in Abergavenny (Image: Newsquest)

Newport County face their longest trip of the season tomorrow away at Carlisle, the club has told fans they will communicate with them as soon as they have information on whether the game will be called off.

In tonight's outlook the Met Office has warned that localised flooding is possible.

The forecaster said: “Dry to start the evening with winds easing temporarily.

“Rain soon arriving and continuing overnight, heavy at times, with localised flooding possible. Turning gusty again with coastal gales, locally severe, in the early hours.

“Becoming milder as rain arrives. Minimum temperature five degrees.”