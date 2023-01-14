PARTS of Newport were plunged into darkness on Thursday morning.

Nearly 500 homes in Moorland Park, Newport were affected.

The National Grid has confirmed the issue was due to a cable fault.

Speaking on Friday evening, a spokesperson for the National Grid said: “The only incident in the area was yesterday morning at 7.51am.

“458 customers affected, all restored by 8.45am.

“This was a cable fault in Moorland Park.”