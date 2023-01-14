PARTS of Newport were plunged into darkness on Thursday morning.
Nearly 500 homes in Moorland Park, Newport were affected.
The National Grid has confirmed the issue was due to a cable fault.
Speaking on Friday evening, a spokesperson for the National Grid said: “The only incident in the area was yesterday morning at 7.51am.
“458 customers affected, all restored by 8.45am.
“This was a cable fault in Moorland Park.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel