MAYA Jama has revealed her ideal first date ahead of her Love Island debut with the ITV2 dating show set to return on Monday.

The 28-year-old broadcaster will take over from Laura Whitmore who announced she was stepping down from the role in August.

Jama said she immediately accepted the offer to host hit show after getting the call while on holiday in America.

The TV and radio presenter’s first outing as host will be later this month when the reality series returns for its first winter series, set in South Africa, since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to The Times magazine about how she got the role, Jama said: “Once you start doing TV, you meet a lot of producers, through different shows, and the heads will be aware of talent, that’s weird to call yourself talent, isn’t it?

“I talk for a living. It’s not exactly tap dancing everywhere or performing a ballad. So I think I’ve always been in their eye line, but I was super young when the presenter shifts were happening in the past.

“They knew about me but I was always a bit too young, and obviously, there were previous hosts anyway. Then, this year, I got a phone call while I was in America.”

Maya Jama reveals ideal first date

In a promotional clip for the new series, Maya Jama was “asked anything” so fans could get to know the new host.

In the clip, she reveals her favourite part of the show and the worst chat-up lines she’s heard.

She also revealed her “favourite place to be taken on a date.” She said: “It sounds really bad, but a house just because then you’re just with each other and you don’t have to worry about everyone else and you can actually properly bond without distractions. Cheap date.”

Love Island 2023 - When does it start?





Love Island is set to return to ITV2 on January 16.