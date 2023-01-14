DRIVERS are having to contend with flood waters and huge sprays as they travel on the M4 in the Newport area.

A video, sent in by a reader, shows large areas of flooding on the eastbound carriageway near Langstone.

As of midday today, Saturday, highways agency Traffic Wales said it had closed two lanes on that side of the road due to flooding.

Watch the video here:

The left-hand and middle lanes eastbound, between Junction 24 (Coldra) and Junction 23A (Magor) are affected, the agency said.

Heavy rain overnight prompted a Met Office yellow weather warning, and across Newport and Gwent many roads have been affected by floods.

READ MORE: Latest updates on travel delays and roads closed due to flooding in Gwent

There is also widespread travel disruption on the railways, including for services on the South Wales Main Line.

The Met Office weather warning for rain was lifted at midday on Saturday.

Weather information correct as of 11.55am on Saturday, January 14.