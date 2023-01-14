THE drummer for the popular 1970s Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Robbie Bachman, has died at the age of 69.

The band produced well-known hits like Takin' Care Of Business and You Aint Seen Nothin' Yet, and still has loyal fans today.

The passing was announced on social media by his brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, saying: “The pounding beat of BTO has left us."

Adding: “He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n roll machine and we rocked the world together.”

Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together.

Originating from Winnipeg in Canada, the pair began playing music from an early age before forming Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Robbie Bachman first began working with his brother when he joined a previous group called Brave Belt which Randy founded after leaving top-selling act Guess Who.

The two Bachmans, including third brother Tim Bachman (who was later replaced by Blair Thornton on guitar) and Fred Turner on bass, formed the infamous band Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 1973.

The group reached mainstream success after You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet topped the charts.

The band has millions of fans around the world with one famous listener including author Stephen King, who used the pen name, Richard Bachman.

The group later went under the name BTO after Randy left the band so he could distance himself from it.

The band continued touring and recording but as their popularity faded, they broke up in 1980.

Over the years, the band has had a number of reunions and legal battles such as when Randy and Robbie fought over royalties and the band's name.

The two brothers rarely performed together after the 1990s with Robbie telling PA that Randy "belittled" the group after comparing them to the fictional parody band Spinal Tap.

Despite this, Bachman-Turner Overdrive was inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame in 2014.