THIS week we reported how plans for opening hours and uses of the visitor centre and water sports base at Llandegfedd Reservoir on the Torfaen-Monmouthshire border had been thrown out.

That made us think of these amazing pictures of workmen building the reservoir in the 1960s, sent in by David Barnes, whose uncle, Bill Porter, of Abersychan, was one of the workmen.

We first ran the pictures last year, when it was so hot that water levels at the reservoir fell so much that some of the buildings which were flooded when it was built are now visible again - a far cry from how wet it's been recently.

The reservoir was opened in May 1965 by Newport Corporation

The reservoir spans 434 acres

The image shows contruction workers building the site in the 1960s. Seven homes were submerged when the structure was built

This is Bill Porter working at the reservoir at New Inn, near Pontypool, in August 1975

An undated image of a workman building the reservoir at New Inn, near Pontypool

Llandegfedd Reservoir in 1990

The reservoir became a popular spot for sailing and windsurfing

This is Llandegfedd Sailing Club in 1979

Torfaen school children at Llandegfedd Reservoir in 1993

Llandegfedd Reservoir in 1965 shortly after it was opened

Llandegfedd Sailing Club encouraging 10-14 year olds to learn to sail in 1992

