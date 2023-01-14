A NEWPORT woman has died following a crash involving two cars and a lorry which saw an air ambulance called out

The 59-year-old was taken to hospital following the crash on the A467 between Crumlin and Aberbeeg on Friday, January 13, where she later died.

Police were called to the scene, along with the Welsh Air Ambulance Service, Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash, which involved a black Ford Ka - which was being driven by the woman who died - as well as a lorry a blue Citroen C1, and happened at around 1.20pm.

The woman's next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Anyone who was using the A467 between 1pm or 2pm, or who may have dashcam footage of the crash, are being asked to contact police.

Information can be reported on 101, or via social media, quoting log reference 2300012861.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.