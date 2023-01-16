A GWENT man has avoided jail after admitting attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Anthony Odey, 36, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday for sentencing.

The judge, Shomon Khan, condemned Odey's "unpleasant, disgusting offending".

He jailed the defendant for eight months but suspended the sentence for 18 months, owing to Odey's lack of previous convictions and a Probation Service report which concluded he was not "a risk to the public".

Odey, whose address was given to the court as Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, will have to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, 30 days of a sexual behaviour programme, and 60 hours of unpaid work as part of his sentence.

A mobile phone and SIM card was also seized from the defendant.

Following his conviction, Odey has been placed on the sex offenders' register for 10 years, and also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

"You will have to notify the police for a significant amount of time your whereabouts," the judge told Odey.

"I'm giving you a chance but you have to take that chance."

He added: "If you breach this order, you could go to prison."