DOZENS of graves at a Newport cemetery were covered with water following days of heavy rain.

Storms on Friday night caused flooding across many parts of Gwent, and the city's St Woolos Cemetery - which is on a hill - was unable to escape the deluge.

On Saturday afternoon, the waters were yet to recede, and several rows of headstones remained completely submerged below the flood waters.

The cemetery stayed open and mourners were still able to access the rest of the site one foot or by vehicle.

In one part of the cemetery worst affected by the flooding, roughly two feet of water covered a large plot of land.

Flooding in St Woolos Cemetery, Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

The Met Office had forewarned of the weekend storms, issuing a yellow weather warning for heavy rain that covered much of South East Wales and last from Friday evening until Saturday lunchtime.

Elsewhere in the region, several roads in Newport including Malpas Road were struck by flooding and forced to close for several hours.

There were also reports of flooding in Monmouthshire, and on Saturday afternoon the county council there announced river levels in Monmouth were rising once again.

Drivers on the M4 eastbound in Newport had to contend with large patches of floodwater on the road near the Coldra roundabout for several hours on Saturday morning and lunchtime.